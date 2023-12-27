Primoris Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
Primoris Services Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PRIM opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,606.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,752. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
