Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
TSE:HWX opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.23 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5296989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on HWX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Headwater Exploration
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.