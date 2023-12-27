Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.23 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5296989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Headwater Exploration

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.