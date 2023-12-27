Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$19.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5825959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.12.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

