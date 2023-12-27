Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

STN opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stantec by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

