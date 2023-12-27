AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 126.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

