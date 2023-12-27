Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:INE opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.51 and a 52-week high of C$16.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2900787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.30.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

