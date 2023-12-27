Vox Royalty Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vox Royalty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.