COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

COPT Defense Properties has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

