Verge (XVG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.19 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Verge has a total market cap of $63.90 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00177184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00590984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00408035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00051031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00144199 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.