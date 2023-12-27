Steem Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $114.84 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00177184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00590984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00408035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00051031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00144199 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,759,100 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

