Origin Protocol (OGN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $158.28 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $158.28 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

