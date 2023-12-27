Status Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.24 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $169.33 million and $6.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,846.20 or 1.00093556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012151 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010741 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00209331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04251505 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,927,228.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

