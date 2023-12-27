Qtum Price Hits $3.44 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $360.74 million and approximately $59.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00008045 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.59 or 0.05320713 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00103043 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00027241 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016789 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009726 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020877 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.
About Qtum
QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
