Comparing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% AssetMark Financial 15.97% 12.27% 9.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $618.31 million 3.60 $103.26 million $1.53 19.60

Analyst Recommendations

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for East Resources Acquisition and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats East Resources Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It also provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. In addition, the company provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions. Further, it offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and wealth management solutions for individual investors. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors and advisers. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

