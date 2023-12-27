United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Head to Head Survey

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Bancorp pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

6.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 22.64% 15.44% 1.09% Origin Bancorp 17.74% 9.87% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $31.75 million 2.46 $8.66 million $1.55 8.81 Origin Bancorp $383.88 million 2.91 $87.71 million $3.23 11.20

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.