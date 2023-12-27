Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Osisko Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A -$4.49 million 4.81 Osisko Mining Competitors $1.56 billion -$33.93 million 12.42

Osisko Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Osisko Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Mining Competitors 780 3063 3907 102 2.42

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Osisko Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 234.80%. Given Osisko Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Osisko Mining Competitors -31.02% -4.70% -0.64%

Summary

Osisko Mining peers beat Osisko Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

