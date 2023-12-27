Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Bank of America

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMY opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.