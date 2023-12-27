AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

AlloVir Price Performance

AlloVir stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

