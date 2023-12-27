Financial Analysis: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) vs. MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SHF alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SHF and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than MDB Capital.

This table compares SHF and MDB Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 6.19 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.52 MDB Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHF beats MDB Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.