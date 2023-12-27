Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

