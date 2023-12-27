Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $168.11

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.