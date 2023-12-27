Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

