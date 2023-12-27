Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $31.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $452.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.