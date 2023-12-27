Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $31.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $452.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.10.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

