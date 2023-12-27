Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 362.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,041,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

