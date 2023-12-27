Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 350 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

SNA opened at $289.91 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

