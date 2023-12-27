Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

