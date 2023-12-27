Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 1,326 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

