Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 362.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 388.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

