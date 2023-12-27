Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $289.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.21 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

