Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,321.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,018.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,188.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

