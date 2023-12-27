iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

