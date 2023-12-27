Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

