Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDP stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

