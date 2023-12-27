Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Regal Rexnord has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

RRX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,996,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

