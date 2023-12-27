Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after acquiring an additional 621,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after acquiring an additional 675,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

