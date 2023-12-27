Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $4.23

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group cut their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Angi

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Angi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

ANGI stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.