Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

