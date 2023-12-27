Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.