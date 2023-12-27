Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $115,345 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

