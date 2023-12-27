Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $551,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $3,127,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

