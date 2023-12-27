Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $147.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

