Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $18.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 99,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

