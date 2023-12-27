Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $14.57

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 169,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

