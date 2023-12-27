Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

