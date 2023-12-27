ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.45. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.