Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Best Buy stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

