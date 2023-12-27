Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after buying an additional 538,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.