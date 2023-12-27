BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $50.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

