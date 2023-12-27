Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

