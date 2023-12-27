Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $68.97

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.97.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

LVS opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

